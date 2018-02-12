Car on wrong side of N.S. Hwy 102 involved in 2 crashes, driver charged with impaired driving

A Halifax woman is facing impaired driving-related charges after allegedly driving on the wrong side of a Nova Scotia highway for at least 18 kilometres.

RCMP say they received a report early Monday that a small white car was travelling in the wrong direction on the on-ramp to Highway 102 at the Hammonds Plains exit.

READ: Tractor-trailer driver charged with impaired driving following Dartmouth crash

The car had struck another vehicle on the ramp, caused minor damage, and kept going on the wrong side of the highway towards Bedford.

Responding officers then heard a second call while en route that a small white car had crashed into a ditch and was facing the wrong direction.

According to RCMP, the collision happened near Exit 4C at the Bedford Common, which is almost 18 kilometres from the location of the initial accident.

A responding Halifax Regional Police officer arrested the driver, who was “showing signs of impairment.”

READ: Nova Scotia man charged twice in 6 weeks for drug-impaired driving

Police say the 24-year-old woman was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment for a breath test, but she refused.

She has been charged with impaired driving and refusing a breath test and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 21.

Follow @RebeccaLau