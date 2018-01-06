Tractor-trailer driver charged with impaired driving following Dartmouth crash

Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a tree in Dartmouth has been charged with impaired driving.

They said they responded to the corner of Victoria Rd. and Russell St. at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The driver was arrested once police arrived on scene.

Video of tractor trailer that crashed in to a tree on Victoria Road in Dartmouth. @globalhalifax #Dartmouth pic.twitter.com/KvzF6nFBLP — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) January 6, 2018

The tractor-trailer had extensive damage to the wheels — some of them shredded and others completely worn off — and the body of the trailer had been ripped open, exposing the contents inside.

The tires on the tractor trailer are completely shredded…some tires are missing completely. @globalhalifax #Dartmouth pic.twitter.com/7yzS2qG8sM — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) January 6, 2018

Victoria Rd. between Russell St. and Chappell St. was shut down for several hours on Saturday so that the company that owned the product inside the trailer could safely remove it.

Police said the tractor-trailer was being towed from the scene at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver is to appear in court at a later date.