Tractor-trailer driver charged with impaired driving following Dartmouth crash
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a tree in Dartmouth has been charged with impaired driving.
They said they responded to the corner of Victoria Rd. and Russell St. at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The driver was arrested once police arrived on scene.
The tractor-trailer had extensive damage to the wheels — some of them shredded and others completely worn off — and the body of the trailer had been ripped open, exposing the contents inside.
Victoria Rd. between Russell St. and Chappell St. was shut down for several hours on Saturday so that the company that owned the product inside the trailer could safely remove it.
Police said the tractor-trailer was being towed from the scene at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver is to appear in court at a later date.
