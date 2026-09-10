Police to share update on probe into stabbing at Edmonton Sikh temple

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Police in Edmonton will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on their probe into the stabbing of two worshippers at a Sikh temple in the city’s northeast.

Investigators have said charges were pending against a 27-year-old man who, a day after leaving prison, entered the Nanaksar Gurdwara Gursikh Temple with a screwdriver on Aug. 21 and stabbed two men.

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Temple staff said both victims, aged 75 and 51, would recover.

Police have said the accused was in prison for aggravated assault and assault on a peace officer, and that he failed to report to a halfway house and has a history of violence.

Police Chief Warren Driechel told reporters at the time that they were still investigating the motive, including whether it was a hate crime.

Public officials, including Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney, have condemned the attack.