June 11, 2018 6:22 am
Updated: June 11, 2018 6:28 am

Search continues for missing boater near Bluffers Park

A red and white boat is next to the docks in Bluffers Park in Scarborough on June 11, 2018.

Marianne Dimain/Global News
A search continues on Monday for a person who reportedly fell of a boat near Bluffers Park in Lake Ontario.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the city’s east end.

It’s unclear what the person was doing or how they fell out of the boat.

The police marine unit will be on scene Monday morning to continue the search.

