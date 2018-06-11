Search continues for missing boater near Bluffers Park
A search continues on Monday for a person who reportedly fell of a boat near Bluffers Park in Lake Ontario.
Toronto police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the city’s east end.
It’s unclear what the person was doing or how they fell out of the boat.
The police marine unit will be on scene Monday morning to continue the search.
