Calgary homicide unit investigating death in Marlborough

Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in Marlborough early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 0-100 block of Margate Place N.E. at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man in his 40’s “in medical distress” according to authorities.

He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, but later died according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to confirm his identity.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time. They’re asking anyone with information to call their homicide unit tip line or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line.