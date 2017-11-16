Teen suspect released after fatal Marlborough Park stabbing: Calgary police

Calgary police say a young suspect has been released from custody after a stabbing that killed another teen early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: 15-year-old boy killed in Marlborough Park stabbing, youth in custody

No charges had been laid in the case and there were no other suspects as of Thursday morning, police said.

Watch below from Nov. 15: A teenager was stabbed to death in northeast Calgary. Police confirm there was a murder at the same address at Maddock Drive in May 2016. Gary Bobrovitz has more.

Leslie Sunwalk, 15, was found with a stab wound at around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. He was taken to hospital but died of his injury.

Acting Insp. Martin Schiavetta said Wednesday the suspect—also 15 years old—had been taken into custody.

“Both were known to each other,” he said.

Watch below from Nov. 15: Calgary police identify Marlborough Park murder victim

The investigation continues.

“This address is the same address where Tyler Sanderson was killed in May 2016,” Schiavetta said Wednesday.

“I cannot, at this time, confirm whether there is a familial connection to today’s homicide.”

READ MORE: Calgary police seek 4th suspect in death of Tyler Sanderson

Police still wish to speak to anyone with information via the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.