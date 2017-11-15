15-year-old boy killed in Marlborough Park stabbing: EMS

Calgary police are investigating the stabbing death of a teenage boy in the community of Marlborough Park on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, paramedics found a 15-year-old suffering from a single stab wound. EMS said he was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Calgary police remain on scene.

More to come…