November 15, 2017 8:41 am

15-year-old boy killed in Marlborough Park stabbing: EMS

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police cordon off a crime scene in the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating the stabbing death of a teenage boy in the community of Marlborough Park on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, paramedics found a 15-year-old suffering from a single stab wound. EMS said he was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Calgary police remain on scene.

More to come…

