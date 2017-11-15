15-year-old boy killed in Marlborough Park stabbing: EMS
A A
Calgary police are investigating the stabbing death of a teenage boy in the community of Marlborough Park on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 5 a.m.
When they arrived, paramedics found a 15-year-old suffering from a single stab wound. EMS said he was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition where he later died.
Calgary police remain on scene.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.