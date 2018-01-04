Calgary police investigating body found in Marlborough Park

Calgary police are investigating the discovery of a body found in an alley in Marlborough Park on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:20 a.m. after a passerby walking in the alley in the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E. found the body, which was covered in snow, and called police.

Police said the homicide unit and medical examiner have been called to the scene and the death is being considered “undetermined.”

More to come.