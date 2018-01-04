Body Found in Alley Calgary
January 4, 2018 3:52 pm
Updated: January 4, 2018 3:57 pm

Calgary police investigating body found in Marlborough Park

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police on the scene of an undetermined death in Marlborough Park area on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating the discovery of a body found in an alley in Marlborough Park on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:20 a.m. after a passerby walking in the alley in the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E. found the body, which was covered in snow, and called police.

Police said the homicide unit and medical examiner have been called to the scene and the death is being considered “undetermined.”

More to come.

