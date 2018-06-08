In Quebec City, police are ready for a riot. All that’s missing are the protesters

In Quebec City, hundreds of police in heavy riot gear appear ready for the worst to hit the streets over the G7 Summit.

The only thing missing are the protestors.

After a peaceful protest on Thursday night, some shops had shut down on Friday as a precaution against potentially violent protests. But apart from several scattered demonstrations, there was little of the violence that frequently dogs such summits.

One that took place Friday morning in the northeast neighbourhood of Beauport was quickly declared illegal by police and dispersed.

A student protest shortly after 12 p.m. resulted in a couch being torched and riot police deployed around the popular Rue Saint Jean shopping area, but disbanded after participants gathered in a nearby park to eat lunch.

A third protest was scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. outside the National Assembly.

Police deployed in force but protestors did not come out until closer to 4 p.m.

The area behind the National Assembly is under intense police surveillance with members everywhere you look pic.twitter.com/ldfdgqbvAw — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 8, 2018

Police around National Assembly are gathered in formation, blocked roads and prepared for riots – all they’re missing? the protestors pic.twitter.com/nxUZQ09lf4 — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

Police are going to try to contain protestors crossing over from the Plains of Abraham it seems. There are maybe a 100 or so here crossing over the ridge and being directed into what looks like a contained area by police. pic.twitter.com/oqEeS1LroU — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 8, 2018

Police on the move. In the hills, are more anti-G7 protestors pic.twitter.com/CT2QfgrWEU — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

Protestors asking police why they are being blocked, that this is not legal. Lots of observers here as well but police keep moving reporters and observers back further and further pic.twitter.com/0jrBKLioDi — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 8, 2018

They marched up from the area adjacent to the Plains of Abraham, south of the National Assembly and the media centre, but were quickly blocked in by police who had set up a physical barricade keeping them from leaving the Plains.

However, their numbers remained small: only about 100 people were seen to be gathered on the Plains of Abraham.

Many of the people gathered there were journalists. Several bystanders remarked over the course of roughly an hour that the journalists seemed to outnumber the protestors.

Police certainly outnumbered them both, with hundreds deployed and marching through the streets.

After roughly an hour, those gathered on the Plains of Abraham under the sunny skies were allowed to disperse.

Starbucks along the Grande Allee is boarded up but open. Police are loading up and heading to a new spot where protestors may be gathering pic.twitter.com/WdFph9gt1F — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 8, 2018

Many wandered off up the Grande Allée, a historic strip behind the National Assembly with plenty of bars and restaurants.

Shops, including Starbucks, had boarded up their windows but there was no violence and no single large group moving through the streets.

Residents sat on the patios enjoying a beer or late afternoon meal as police cars drove past and several small groups of six or seven protestors made their way out of the immediate area.

Previous G7 and G20 gatherings have been marked by violent protests in recent years.

The burning of cop cars, vandalism of local shops and buildings, and use of both tear gas and aggressive action by police have become common.

Preparations for the G7 Summit this year have included a significant security presence both in the lead-up to and during the event in anticipation of riots and appearances by extremists using the controversial black bloc technique.

There remains uncertainty over whether further protests will break out into the evening now that the G7 Summit is officially underway.

A demonstration is also scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday morning in Quebec City.