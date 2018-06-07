Quebec City G7 protests get underway with a flash and a bang

Protestors have begun converging on the downtown core of Quebec City, lighting off fireworks and burning flags ahead of the G7 Summit, which begins Friday

Roughly 400 people marched in a peaceful demonstration from Parc des Braves, located about 40 minutes east of the Quebec National Assembly, to just outside the legislature before being stopped by police in riot gear.

Dressed largely in black, many covered their faces and raised middle fingers to the media cameras following the crowd.

Police from three different forces are spread out across the downtown area: the Surete du Quebec is protecting the National Assembly while the RCMP is protecting the media centre across the street.

Chants about everything from foreign policy to the economy to human rights as the flags burn #g7 #manifencours pic.twitter.com/BHgKYIZ7Mp — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 8, 2018

The yellow vests are observers from Amnesty International, who say they are here to monitor police reaction #manifencours #g7 pic.twitter.com/DwJlKRoudF — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) June 8, 2018

Quebec City police are in charge of handling the protest itself.

