Quebec City G7 demonstrations get underway as city braces for day of action

The first of several scheduled protests opposing the G7 Summit around Quebec City was declared illegal earlier this morning and the city is bracing for a day of unrest, with at least three other demonstrations anticipated.

Protestors in Beauport, a northeast borough of Quebec City, tried to block the road which snakes along the St. Lawrence River and heads up to La Malbaie, where the official meetings of the summit are getting underway this morning.

Instead, three lines of police stopped about 200 people from encroaching further up the road.

It was a smaller crowd than the roughly 300 to 400 that marched through downtown Quebec City Thursday night, but more demonstrations are expected to take place over the coming hours.

A much smaller anti-G7 protest than last night. A lot of people have their faces covered pic.twitter.com/oqKReI4eHV — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

Three police lines block small anti G7 protest in Beauport neighbourhood in Quebec City pic.twitter.com/mACvQNZmtY — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

Police with gas masks block anti-G7 protestors in four directions pic.twitter.com/HNVAKvqMvl — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

Police ask protestors to “please” move to the sidewalk, as the get into formation #G7 #antiG7 pic.twitter.com/rHEtl2OL4q — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) June 8, 2018

A sit-in picnic in a park is expected to draw families and peaceful protestors to La Malbaie in Charlevoix at 11 AM EST.

Back in Quebec City, two more protests are scheduled for Friday.

One will be a student march taking place at 12:15 PM EST outside the conference centre, where international media are located in the city’s downtown.

That march will symbolize the 75 million children out of school around the world due to conflicts and will call for action from world leaders.

It will start in Parc Place d’Youville and end at the Fountaine de Tourny.

The major demonstration of the day is expected to be the one scheduled for 3PM EST.

It will take place in the same area, just outside the National Assembly, and there is concern among city officials that the demonstration could turn violent.