NDP sweeps all 8 downtown Toronto ridings in Ontario election

The New Democratic Party dealt the Ontario Liberal Party a major blow by sweeping all eight downtown Toronto ridings in the Ontario election on Thursday.

Toronto’s downtown seats, which have traditionally been Liberal strongholds, turned orange on a night when the Grits were decimated across Ontario and resulted in the resignation of Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne.

Toronto Centre, Toronto-St. Paul’s, University-Rosedale, Spadina-Fort York, Parkdale-High Park, Toronto-Danforth, Davenport and Beaches-East York all went to the NDP.

READ MORE: Kathleen Wynne resigns as Ontario Liberal Party leader

The hotly contested riding of Toronto-St. Paul’s, which was represented by former health minister Eric Hoskins who held the riding in the 2011 and 2014 elections before he stepped down in 2018, was claimed by the NDP’s Jill Andrew after defeating Liberal candidate Jess Spindler.

Voters in Parkdale–High Park elected Bhutila Karpoche of the NDP by defeating Adam Pham of the PCs and Nadia Guerrera from the Liberals.

When the legislature was dissolved, the seat was vacant following the retirement of long-time NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo at the end of 2017. Before 2006, the riding was previously held by the Liberals.

VIDEO: Kathleen Wynne resigns as head of Ontario Liberal Party

In Spadina-Fort York, the NDP’s Chris Glover defeated the Liberal’s Han Dong and the PC’s Iris Yu.

READ MORE: The story of the Ontario Liberals’ 2018 election campaign

This was a new riding, created in 2015 from the Trinity-Spadina and Toronto Centre ridings after the 2014 provincial election.

Voters in University-Rosedale elected Jessica Bell of the NDP by defeating Jo-Ann Davis of the Liberals and Gilliam Smith from the PCs.

The riding was created in 2015 after being dissolved from Trinity-Spadina and Toronto-Centre.

In Toronto Centre, the NDP’s Suze Morrison defeated the Liberal’s David Morris and the PC’s Meredith Cartwright.

Glen Murray held this traditional Liberal enclave since 2011 up until his resignation this past September.

READ MORE: PCs win Ontario election — here’s a look at the promises Doug Ford made

The NDP’s Peter Tabuns, who held the seat since 2006, retained his seat in Toronto-Danforth by beating the PC’s Patricia Kalliogosfyris and the Liberal’s Li Koo.

Meanwhile, the riding of Davenport was claimed by the NDP’s Marit Stiles over Liberal incumbent Cristina Martins.

In Beaches-East York, the NDP’s Rima Berns-McGown defeated incumbent Arthur Potts of the Liberals.

VIDEO: Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh celebrates brother Gurratan’s victory in Brampton