Ontario election 2018: Toronto—St. Paul’s riding
A A
Voters in Toronto—St. Paul’s head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Jess Spindler
PC: Andrew Kirsch
NDP: Jill Andrew
Green: Teresa Pun
Geography
A wealthy riding in the middle of old Toronto, St. Paul’s is bordered by the CP Rail line to the south, Eglinton Avenue to the north, Bayview Avenue to the east and Dufferin to the west.
History
Previously known as St. Paul’s, the riding changed name for the 2018 election. Former health minister Eric Hoskins held the riding in 2011 and 2014 before stepping down in 2018. It has been a Liberal seat since 1999.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.