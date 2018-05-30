Ontario election 2018: Toronto—St. Paul’s riding

Voters in Toronto—St. Paul’s head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jess Spindler

PC: Andrew Kirsch

NDP: Jill Andrew

Green: Teresa Pun

Geography

A wealthy riding in the middle of old Toronto, St. Paul’s is bordered by the CP Rail line to the south, Eglinton Avenue to the north, Bayview Avenue to the east and Dufferin to the west.

History

Previously known as St. Paul’s, the riding changed name for the 2018 election. Former health minister Eric Hoskins held the riding in 2011 and 2014 before stepping down in 2018. It has been a Liberal seat since 1999.