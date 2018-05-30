Ontario election 2018: Spadina—Fort York riding
Voters in Spadina—Fort York head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Han Dong
PC: Iris Yu
NDP: Chris Glover
Green: Rita Bilerman
Geography
This riding is bordered by the Toronto Islands to the south, Don Valley Parkway, the Esplanade and Bay Street to the east, Dundas Street West to the north and Dovercourt Road and Dufferin Street to the west.
History
This is a new riding, created in 2015 after the 2014 provincial election from the Trinity-Spadina and Toronto Centre ridings.
