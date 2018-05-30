Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Spadina—Fort York riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Spadina—Fort York head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Han Dong
PC: Iris Yu
NDP: Chris Glover
Green: Rita Bilerman

Geography

This riding is bordered by the Toronto Islands to the south, Don Valley Parkway, the Esplanade and Bay Street to the east, Dundas Street West to the north and Dovercourt Road and Dufferin Street to the west.

History

This is a new riding, created in 2015 after the 2014 provincial election from the Trinity-Spadina and Toronto Centre ridings.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics
Spadina-Fort York
Spadina—Fort York election results
Spadina—Fort York riding
Spadina—Fort York riding election results
Spadina—Fort York riding results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News