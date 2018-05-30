Ontario election 2018: Parkdale—High Park riding

Voters in Parkdale—High Park head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Nadia Guerrera

PC: Adam Pham

NDP: Bhutila Karpoche

Green: Halyna Zalucky

Geography

The riding is located west of Toronto’s downtown and its rough boundaries are the Humber River on the west, the CP rail line south of St. Clair Avenue West on the north, the rail lines where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Dufferin Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West (excluding the CNE grounds) on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

History

The riding of Parkdale—High Park was unchanged after the 2014 Ontario election when a provincial riding redistribution process was undertaken that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. When the legislature was dissolved, the seat was vacant following the retirement of long-time NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo at the end of 2017. Before 2006, the riding was previously held by the Liberals.