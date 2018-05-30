Ontario election 2018: Toronto—Danforth riding
Candidates
Liberals: Li Koo
PC: Patricia Kalligosfyris
NDP: Peter Tabuns (incumbent)
Green: Andrew Trotter
Geography
The second-smallest riding in Toronto, this 13.4 kilometre riding is bordered by the Don Valley to the west and north and Coxwell Avenue to the east.
History
NDP MPP Peter Tabuns has held this seat since a 2006 byelection, increasing his margin of victory in each of his four wins. The area has been in NDP hands since 1964, when Jim Renwick became MPP for the riding of Riverdale.
