May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Toronto—Danforth riding

Voters in Toronto—Danforth head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Li Koo
PC: Patricia Kalligosfyris
NDP: Peter Tabuns (incumbent)
Green: Andrew Trotter

Geography

The second-smallest riding in Toronto, this 13.4 kilometre riding is bordered by the Don Valley to the west and north and Coxwell Avenue to the east.

History

NDP MPP Peter Tabuns has held this seat since a 2006 byelection, increasing his margin of victory in each of his four wins. The area has been in NDP hands since 1964, when Jim Renwick became MPP for the riding of Riverdale.

