May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Beaches—East York riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Beaches—East York head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Arthur Potts (incumbent)
PC: Sarah Mallo
NDP: Rima Berns-McGown
Green: Debra Scott

Geography

The riding is east of Toronto’s downtown and its boundaries are Coxwell Avenue on the west, the Don River and Sunrise Avenue on the north, Victoria Park Avenue on the east, and Lake Ontario on the south.

History

Arthur Potts, who most recently served as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Ministers of Transportation and Environment and Climate Change, is seeking reelection in Beaches—East York. He was first elected as a MPP in 2014 after narrowly defeating long-time NDP MPP Michael Prue.

