Ontario election 2018: Toronto Centre riding

Voters in Toronto Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: David Morris

PC: Meredith Cartwright

NDP: Suze Morrison

Green: Adam Sommerfield

Geography

The riding is bordered by the Don Valley Parkway to the east, Mill Street and the Esplanade to the south, Bay Street, Dundas Street West, Yonge Street and College Street to the west and Charles Street East and Rosedale Valley Road to the north.

History

Glen Murray held this traditional Liberal enclave since 2011 up until his resignation this past September. He was first elected in a 2010 byelection to replace former Health Minister and Toronto mayoral candidate George Smitherman.