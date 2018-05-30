Ontario election 2018: Davenport riding

Voters in Davenport head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Cristina Martins (incumbent)

PC: Federico Sanchez

NDP: Marit Stiles

Green: Kirsten Snider

Geography

The riding is west of Toronto’s downtown and its rough boundaries are the rail lines on the west where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Lavender and Rogers roads, Eglinton Avenue West and Holland Park Avenue on the north, Winona Drive and Ossington Avenue and Dovercourt Road on the east and Dundas Street West and the rail line on the south.

History

Cristina Martins, who most recently served as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development and Growth, is seeking reelection in Davenport. She was first elected as a MPP in 2014 after defeating NDP MPP Jonah Schein by more than five percentage points. The riding has a long history of voting Liberal. Before Schein was elected in 2011, the riding was represented by Liberal MPP Tony Reprecht for 30 years.