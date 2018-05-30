Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: University—Rosedale riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in University—Rosedale head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jo-Ann Davis
PC: Gillian Smith
NDP: Jessica Bell
Green: Tim Grant

Geography

The new riding is settled in between the Don Valley Parkway to the east, Ossington Avenue to the west, the CP Rail to the north including parts of St. Clair Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road, followed by Dundas Street West, Charles Street East and Rosedale Valley Road to the south.

History

This riding was created in 2015 after being dissolved from Trinity—Spadina and Toronto—Centre.

