Ontario election 2018: University—Rosedale riding

Voters in University—Rosedale head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jo-Ann Davis

PC: Gillian Smith

NDP: Jessica Bell

Green: Tim Grant

Geography

The new riding is settled in between the Don Valley Parkway to the east, Ossington Avenue to the west, the CP Rail to the north including parts of St. Clair Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road, followed by Dundas Street West, Charles Street East and Rosedale Valley Road to the south.

History

This riding was created in 2015 after being dissolved from Trinity—Spadina and Toronto—Centre.