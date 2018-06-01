Aspiring Calgary police officer’s mother speaks out about his murder

It was Cyrus Ebrahimi’s dream to become a police officer.

After two years of as a Calgary Police Auxiliary Cadet, he had already filled out his application to become an officer.

Then, he was murdered.

“I think losing a child is most tragedy that a parent can experience during their life,” his mother Fara Parahizgari told Global News.

It’s the first time she’s spoken about her son’s homicide.

Last October, she found Cyrus dead inside his Palliser home.

He was gunned down by his roommate Mohammadali Darabi.

Days after the murder, RCMP pulled Darabi over in Revelstoke, B.C. but he then died by suicide.

Without being able to speak to Darabi, police have never been able to determine a motive.

Investigators said he was a loner and associates told them he had been acting irrationally.

“It’s just one of those ones that’s absolutely senseless,” Calgary Police homicide Det. Mike Cavilla told Global News.

“I think that Cyrus was trying to help out Mr. Darabi, giving him a place to live, basically helping out a guy who was down on his luck.

“That’s just who Cyrus was and unfortunately, this backfired,” Cavilla said.

Parahizgari is a single mother. She came to Canada in 2008 with her two sons from Iran to give them a better life.

She just wishes she could have seen Cyrus live to achieve his potential.

“It’s really painful… It never goes away. It’s really hard.”