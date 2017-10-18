Calgary homicide suspect vehicle located in B.C., man found deceased inside

A vehicle wanted in relation to a weekend homicide in the southwest Calgary community of Oakridge was located Tuesday afternoon in Revelstoke, B.C.

Homicide detectives have been investigating the discovery of a man found dead in a home on Oakmoor Drive S.W. late Sunday afternoon.

Calgary police released a photo of the suspect, Mohammadali Darabi, 32, of Calgary. They said he was believed to be driving a silver-coloured 2006 Toyota Corolla with Alberta licence plate BKW 1855.

A vehicle matching that description was surrounded by RCMP and for more than five hours, RCMP officers tried to establish communications with the driver. Officers said there was no response. The tactical team was called in to assist and a noise diversion device was used to try and get a response from the driver. Eventually, officers approached the vehicle. A man was discovered dead inside.

RCMP are investigating, and are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity and the cause of death.