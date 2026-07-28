‘Infuriating’: Cat dies after being thrown from moving vehicle, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an “infuriating” incident in which a cat died after being thrown from a moving vehicle.
Const. Andrew Gamble said the incident occurred on July 24 around 5:30 p.m. near Norfolk County Road 45 and Norfolk County Road 28 in the Frogmore area.
At that time, an OPP officer responded to a report a person was spotted throwing a cat from a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. The cat would later die.
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“It is every bit as much infuriating as it is disturbing,” Gamble said in a video posted to Facebook.
“It’s hard to imagine we live in a society where someone thinks that this is acceptable behaviour. I’ll make it nice and simple: If you have an animal in your possession, whether it’s a pet or not, you are responsible for it. If you can’t be responsible for it, you need to find someone who is. Throwing it out of a window or leaving it at the side of the road, neither of these are acceptable options.”
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Gamble did not provide any other information.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
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