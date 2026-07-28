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Crime

‘Infuriating’: Cat dies after being thrown from moving vehicle, OPP say

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 9:01 am
1 min read
OPP patch View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an “infuriating” incident in which a cat died after being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Const. Andrew Gamble said the incident occurred on July 24 around 5:30 p.m. near Norfolk County Road 45 and Norfolk County Road 28 in the Frogmore area.

At that time, an OPP officer responded to a report a person was spotted throwing a cat from a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. The cat would later die.

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“It is every bit as much infuriating as it is disturbing,” Gamble said in a video posted to Facebook.

“It’s hard to imagine we live in a society where someone thinks that this is acceptable behaviour. I’ll make it nice and simple: If you have an animal in your possession, whether it’s a pet or not, you are responsible for it. If you can’t be responsible for it, you need to find someone who is. Throwing it out of a window or leaving it at the side of the road, neither of these are acceptable options.”

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Gamble did not provide any other information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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