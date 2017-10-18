Victim of Palliser homicide identified by Calgary police

Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in the community of Palliser on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. at around 4:45 p.m. after a man was found dead inside the residence by a family member.

On Wednesday, police revealed the victim had been identified as Cyrus Ebrahimi, 29, of Calgary.

Initially, Calgary police had been seeking the victim’s roommate in connection with his death. Investigators said Mohammadali Darabi, 32, of Calgary, was wanted for questioning. It was believed he left the home on Sunday afternoon driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla with Alberta licence plate BKW 1855.

The vehicle matching that description was later spotted in Revelstoke, B.C. on Tuesday, and was surrounded by RCMP officers for over five hours as they tried to coax the driver from the vehicle.

Officers were eventually able to approach the vehicle, at which time they found a man dead inside.

On Wednesday, Calgary police said the man’s identity won’t be released until it has been confirmed by an autopsy by the B.C. coroner’s office.