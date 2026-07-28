Toronto police to give update on 2022 Scarborough shooting death

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Toronto police are set to provide an update on the homicide investigation of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in the city four years ago.

On Nov. 12, 2022, police say Ding Ping Wang was inside a vehicle in the area of Midland and Passmore avenues around 6:30 p.m. when an unknown person approached the vehicle and shot the 31-year-old man. He died at the scene.

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His death was the 62nd homicide of 2022 and, at the time, police said the incident appeared to be isolated.

Det. Sgt. Sajeev Nair of the service’s homicide and missing persons unit will provide an update at 10:30 a.m.