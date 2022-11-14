Police identify man shot and killed in Toronto parking lot

See more sharing options

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in an east Toronto parking lot over the weekend.

Toronto police said 31-year-old Ding Ping Wang was inside a vehicle in the area of Midland and Passmore avenues around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when an unknown person approached the vehicle and shot him.

Wang died at the scene.

His death marks Toronto’s 62nd homicide of 2022.

Toronto police previously said the incident appears to have been isolated.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.