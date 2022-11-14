Menu

Crime

Police identify man shot and killed in Toronto parking lot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 7:28 am
Ding Ping Wang, 31, was fatally shot on Saturday.
Ding Ping Wang, 31, was fatally shot on Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in an east Toronto parking lot over the weekend.

Toronto police said 31-year-old Ding Ping Wang was inside a vehicle in the area of Midland and Passmore avenues around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when an unknown person approached the vehicle and shot him.

Wang died at the scene.

Read more: Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Scarborough

His death marks Toronto’s 62nd homicide of 2022.

Toronto police previously said the incident appears to have been isolated.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

