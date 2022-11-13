Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Scarborough

See more sharing options

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Midland and Passmore avenues in Toronto around 6:30 p.m. for reports someone had been shot.

Officers arrived and began giving the victim, a man, CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one suspect was seen leaving the scene by foot. The fatal shooting occurred near a parking lot in Scarborough.

The incident appears to be isolated, according to Toronto police.