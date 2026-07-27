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Canada

Montreal Pride boosting security ahead of festival after deadly Berlin attack

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 8:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal Pride organizers stepping up security after deadly Berlin attack'
Montreal Pride organizers stepping up security after deadly Berlin attack
In the wake of a deadly attack at a Pride event in Berlin that left one person dead and 29 others injured, Fierté Montréal says it is enhancing security measures for its upcoming celebrations, including the Aug. 9 parade. As Elizabeth Zogalis reports, organizers say safety is their top priority, with roughly 10 per cent of the event’s budget allocated to security.
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Montreal Pride says it is increasing security measures for its upcoming Pride celebrations following the deadly attack at Berlin Pride that left one person dead and 29 others injured.

Organizers say safety is an “absolute priority” and that nearly 10 per cent of the festival’s overall budget is dedicated to security, prevention and well-being measures.

Among the additional precautions, concrete barriers will be installed along Sainte-Catherine Street in the Village, including near bike paths, to help prevent vehicles from accessing pedestrian areas.

Click to play video: 'Suspect dead after attack on Berlin Pride parade'
Suspect dead after attack on Berlin Pride parade

Events taking place at Olympic Park will be held within a secured site where attendees must pass through metal detectors before entering. Organizers noted the venue has an experienced security team accustomed to handling large-scale events.

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In a statement, Fierté Montréal (Montreal Pride) expressed solidarity with those affected by the Berlin attack, condemned the violence and called for unity in protecting safe spaces for LGBTQ2S+ communities.

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“Our absolute priority is to ensure a welcoming, safe and caring environment for everyone who participates in our activities,” the organization said.

Fierté Montréal is also working closely with Montreal police.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said it is monitoring any situation that could affect local Pride events and will maintain a proactive approach throughout the festivities.

Police said they will adapt operations as needed and are prepared to respond to any incident that may arise.

Some Montreal residents in The Village told Global News the attack has heightened concerns about safety at large public gatherings.

“It comes to mind because you just never know what could possibly happen,” one person said. “There is a little bit of concern.”

Others said they trust the security measures being put in place but will remain vigilant during the celebrations.

Montreal Pride festivities begin Friday and will conclude with the Pride Parade along René-Lévesque Boulevard on Aug. 9.

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Click to play video: 'Berlin Pride attack: Officials say vehicle ramming believed to be act of Islamist terror'
Berlin Pride attack: Officials say vehicle ramming believed to be act of Islamist terror

 

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