Edmonton’s #1 news is now on air 24/7 with launch of Global News Radio 880 Edmonton

Corus Radio announced the launch of Global News Radio 880 Edmonton on Tuesday as it officially hit the airwaves.

Combining the strengths of the Global Edmonton newsroom with the Corus radio newsroom, the goal of 880 Edmonton is to be a 24/7 source for local, national and international news in a quick format.

“As our listeners’ habits change, our radio station needs to change as well,” said Corus Edmonton Radio program director Syd Smith. “Global News Radio allows us to expand our ability to provide our listeners with the news coverage they’ve come to expect from Corus.”

LISTEN BELOW: Introducing Global News Radio 880 Edmonton

View link »

With a format that features traffic, weather, local, national and international news, as well as business and sports updates, listeners will be able to tune in for 15 minutes and be caught up on the major headlines of the day.

“Our listeners lead busy lives and our radio station needs to reflect that,” Smith said.

“The new format allows them to tune in when it’s convenient for them, invest as little or as much time as they have, and come away informed on the day’s top stories.”

Familiar Corus radio anchors like Brenton Driedger and Morgan Smith will head up the team as the morning anchors from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The radio team will now be joined by trusted Global Edmonton anchors Shaye Ganam and Jennifer Crosby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kevin Robertson and Kerry McAthey will take over the news coverage.

Corus reporter Scott Johnston will team up with Global Edmonton reporters like Fletcher Kent, Vinesh Pratap and Kendra Slugoski to expand on the up-to-the-minute updates both teams already create from the field.

Global News Hour at 6 will now be heard on the radio as well as Gord Steinke, Carole Anne Devaney and Jesse Beyer deliver a full hour of news to those looking for a full recap of the day.

“Global Edmonton is the No. 1 destination for news in Edmonton,” said Corus Edmonton station manager Jim Haskins. “This change allows us to expand on the excellence that both Global Edmonton and Corus radio produce on a daily basis.”

Enter to win

To celebrate the launch of 880 Edmonton, we’re giving our listeners the chance to win a taste of luxury. Listen to 880 Edmonton between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday to hear the code word. Enter the code word here. The winner will be announced Wednesday morning with Brenton Driedger and Morgan Smith.