Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp Day 5: Revamped defensive line

The Eskimos will have a much different look to their defensive line from a year ago.

Gone are veterans Odell Willis, Marcus Howard, Philip Hunt, John Chick, Euclid Cummings and Da’Quan Bowers. The only regular back from that group is Almondo Sewell.

Defensive coordinator Mike Benevides says he will likey lean more, at least to start, on his linebackers and defensive backs who are loaded with experience.

“When you look at where we were last year as top-two pass defence and pressure defence, it’s a combination of things, but when you ask the question are you pulled to veterans, we’re going to have to lean on those guys a little bit until the other guys catch up,” Benevides said.

“You can’t overload them with too much information because then that becomes paralysis by analysis. Keep things as simple as you can and let them execute and let them have fun and do what they do best.”

Benevides says he will need to also rely on players like Mike Moore and Darius Allen, two players who have some experience in the CFL but have lacked playing time. Both will get the chance for increased roles this season. The most notable newcomer to the defensive line is Alex Bazzie, who spent four seasons with the B.C. Lions and has twice recorded 11 sacks in a season.

The Eskimos held back-to-back practice sessions in Day 5 of training camp on another hot day in Edmonton.

The tempers flared during today’s sessions, as there were several pushing and shoving matches. Head coach Jason Maas says he’s not surprised that scuffles in camp happen, but he doesn’t want things to get out of hand.

“Obviously I don’t want to see any fists flying, I want them to able to control that, but you generally have that in a football camp when it’s hot especially and when you put pads on, guys get overly aggressive, but they have to be smart too,” Maas said. “I’d rather see them on the over side of aggressive because they wouldn’t be here if they weren’t that, but they got to be smart as well, take care of themselves and leave it out on the field.”

Eskimos Player Profile

73 Blair Zerr RB 6’00 205 pounds

Born: November 11, 1992, Morgan Hill, CA

School: Humboldt State

He is trying to be a running back right now, but Blair Zerr also has big plans for later in life.

“Maybe back to nursing or medical school.”

Since he graduated in 2016, Zerr has been working as an EMT.

“I work on an ambulance in San Jose. It’s interesting, it keeps you busy working 12 and 24-hour shifts. We see a lot of funky stuff but it’s cool to help out the community.”

Zerr was drafted in the 8th round by the Eskimos in the 2018 CFL Draft. He finished college in 2016 and sat out last year while trying to get his Canadian citizenship.

“My father is a natural born citizen and I was born before a certain year, so I’m allowed to claim my citizenship through Canadian born abroad and I did last year and have been waiting for that paper work to get pushed through.”

Zerr’s dad is also Blair Zerr and he also played in the CFL – three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders in the 90’s.

His career in medicine is on the back burner. Right now it’s all football for the 25-year-old.

“Football first, I want to give this my best.”

Audibles

LISTEN BELOW: Eskimos RB Blair Zerr talks about his first pro training camp

LISTEN BELOW: Eskimos defensive coordinator Mike Benevides on his new look defensive line

Roster notes

Receiver Bryant Mitchell not a part of Thursday’s sessions.

The team lost two names off its depth chart at defensive back with the retirement of Buddy Jackson and moving Jalen Spencer to the suspended list.

A short day tomorrow, the Eskimos will pracitce from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. as they begin to taper down for pre-season game number one on Sunday at home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.