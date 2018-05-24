Edmonton Eskimos top inaugural CFL poll as team to win ’18 Grey Cup

The Edmonton Eskimos will celebrate a Grey Cup win on home soil in November according to the CFL‘s inaugural media poll.

A total of 74 media members participated in the poll. The CFL revealed the results Thursday.

The Calgary Stampeders received 23 votes as the first-place finisher in the West Division, one vote ahead of Edmonton. But the Eskimos earned 17 votes as the team that will win the Grey Cup, one more than Calgary and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Toronto Argonauts were the top East Division pick, earning 11 votes. The Argos were an overwhelming selection to capture the Eastern Conference with 55 votes, 42 more than the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly was a solid pick to repeat as the CFL’s outstanding player. He received 26 votes, 12 more than Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and Toronto running back James Wilder Jr.

Voters believe Saskatchewan quarterback Zach Collaros, obtained this off-season from Hamilton, is the player acquisition that will make the biggest impact this season. He received 43 votes, 36 more than Winnipeg receiver Adarius Bowman and Toronto quarterback James Franklin.

Other poll results include: