New Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill joins training camp

WINNIPEG – Recently signed linebacker Adam Bighill joined his new Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ teammates on Thursday.

Bighill, 29, practiced with the team for the first time on day five of training camp.

Bighill, wearing jersey number 50, is expected to line up at middle linebacker.

New #Bombers LB Adam Bighill taking part in individual drills. pic.twitter.com/509Mpc8e8k — Russ Hobson (@russ_sportsguy) May 24, 2018

Bighill signed with the team on the weekend after his recent release from the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

He won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award in 2015 while a member of the B.C. Lions and is a 4-time CFL all-star. Bighill appeared in three games with the Saints last season. He was released earlier this month.

The Bombers also announced they’ve released defensive tackle Ian Marouf. He was carted off the field with an injury on Tuesday.

