Winnipeg Blue Bombers opponents to face ‘Death Roh’ this season

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are planning to have opposition quarterbacks face ‘Death Roh’ this season, as in defensive end Craig Roh.

The 27-year-old joined the Bombers as a free agent over the winter. Although it wasn’t exactly a warm welcome as shortly after his arrival, his tires were slashed.

“A lot of people responded,” Roh said.

“It showed just how many great people there are in Winnipeg. It was unfortunate circumstances, but eventually the organization actually reached out and was like, ‘hey, we want you to actually like Winnipeg. This isn’t what it’s like and we’ll take care of it for you’,” Roh shared.

“So it actually ended up being a really great way of seeing Winnipeg’s true colours.”

On the field it’s been going much smoother for Roh who’s a versatile player after lining up at several different positions.

“I’ve done everything,” he said. “In college I played outside linebacker, SAM linebacker, I played nose, D-tackle, end, rush. I’ve played everything.”

Roh recorded 20 sacks over his first three seasons in the league with the B.C. Lions, and Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said his leadership abilities have already started to show.

“He had some words of encouragement for his particular group yesterday in indy (individual drills), and it made a difference,” O’Shea said.

And probably no one is looking forward to Thursday’s arrival of newly signed linebacker Adam Bighill more than Roh – they played two seasons together in B.C.

“That’s really one of my best buds from the B.C. Lions,” Roh said.

“The really great part is our wives are really great friends. So now my wife has someone she knows she can talk to during the games, ’cause she’s pretty intense and doesn’t just like to jib-jab during the games.”

Football is a business for Roh both on and off the field. He even runs his own start-up tech company, Pro Play.

“Essentially it’s Netflix for private sports coaching,” Roh said. “Private sports coaching is anywhere from forty to a hundred bucks a session, and I said, all these kids should have access to the expertise that I know personally has helped me so much.”

And now that expertise can help the Bombers.

