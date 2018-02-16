Winnipeg Blue Bombers pick up free agent defensive end Craig Roh

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to strengthen their roster through free agency, signing defensive end Craig Roh to a two-year deal.

Roh has spent his entire three-season CFL career with the BC Lions. In 45 games, he’s registered 64 defensive tackles, 20 sacks and a forced fumble.

The 27-year-old American played college football at the University of Michigan, starting a school-record 51 consecutive games. He was a second-team All-Big 10 Conference selection during his senior season in 2012.

Roh is the fifth player the Bombers have signed since the start of free agency. They also picked up receivers Nic Demski and Mitchell Baines, running back Kienan LaFrance as well as defensive back Chandler Fenner.