CFL All-Star Adarius Bowman signs with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed free-agent wide receiver Adarius Bowman to a one-year contract.

Bowman has spent the last seven seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos and recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in four of those campaigns.

The 32-year-old was cut on Monday by Esks shortly before he was due to receive a $140,000 roster bonus.

He spent two seasons with the Bombers in 2009 and 2010.

Throughout his time in Edmonton, Bowman was a three-time all-star and honoured with the 2017 Tom Pate Memorial Award, given to a player who has made a “significant contribution to his team, his community and association.”

He reportedly made $260,000 last season and was scheduled to make $265,000 this year, including the bonus.

After 145 career regular season games, Bowman has tallied 9,024 yards and 48 touchdowns while also winning the Grey Cup in 2015. He and Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols previously played together with the Eskimos.

He is one of only 10 players to ever record at least three 200-plus yard receiving games.

This Saturday, Feb. 10 fans will have the chance to meet Bowman at an autograph signing at the Bomber Store from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. Andrew Harris will also be there.

— With files from The Canadian Press