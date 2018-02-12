Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Kevin Fogg on eve of CFL free agency

WINNIPEG – Less than a day before CFL free agency officially begins the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the signing of defensive back Kevin Fogg.

Fogg was set to hit free agency on Tuesday but instead signed a one year contract to remain in the blue and gold.

Fogg, 27, played the last two seasons with the Bombers. He’s appeared in 33 games where he’s registered 108 defensive tackles, one sack, six interceptions and three forced fumbles. He’s also left his mark on special teams as a punt returner. Fogg has 67 career returns with an 11.6 yard average. He returned a punt for a touchdown last October against the BC Lions.

The Bombers have nine players set to hit the open market on Tuesday including Jamaal Westerman, Sam Hurl, Clarence Denmark, Travis Bond, TJ Heath, Kyle Knox, Jake Thomas, Christophe Normand and Julian Feoli-Gudino.