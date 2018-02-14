‘It’s pretty sweet’: Winnipeggers Demski & LaFrance on joining hometown Bombers

Nic Demski and Kienan LaFrance are no strangers to the turf at Investors Group Field.

The Winnipeg natives finished their Manitoba Bison careers with a Hardy Cup title in 2014 before losing to Montreal in the national semifinal.

Without a doubt, both LaFrance, 26, and Demski, 24, are excited to step onto that field again as part of the home team after signing deals to join their hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“I’ve definitely envisioned it before. I’m sure any kid would envision playing for their hometown team,” Demski told reporters Wednesday. “Now that I get to make that a reality, it’s pretty sweet. When I get utilized, I know I can make plays. I know what I can do. I know this turf very well and I’m happy to be back on it.”

Coming home was really just icing on the cake for both players, who both said the main factor in deciding to join the team was because it’s the best fit for their talents.

“I think my skill set is going to be great in this offence,” Demski said. “They like my versatility. With a guy like Matt Nichols throwing you the ball and having weapons all around you, a lot of stuff is going to be opened up.”

Demski spent his first three seasons with the Roughriders, recording three receiving touchdowns and a punt return score in 40 games. He only played nine games last year after breaking his foot in week 11, but said he is good to go.

LaFrance also spent last season in Regina, accumulating 453 yards rushing, 200 yards receiving and four total touchdowns. He started his career in Ottawa, helping the RedBlacks capture the 2016 Grey Cup.

His breakout performance came in the 2016 Eastern Final, rushing for 157 yards and a score, but he admitted that last year was a challenge.

“It was definitely a learning experience. When you go through some injuries, it’s definitely frustrating, but that really challenges you as an individual and as a player,” LaFrance said. “I was really happy with how last year went in terms of being able to do those sets of things. I am definitely looking forward to contributing to this team the best I can.”

LaFrance will fight for touches with Timothy Flanders backing up Andrew Harris in the backfield.

“I’ve always felt I bring more to the table than just playing running back. I spoke with the coaches a little bit and voiced that I’m definitely here to make some plays, here to contribute in all aspects of the field,” LaFrance explained. “I love how they run their offence, how they’ve incorporated all the different players within their offence. I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Neither Demski nor LaFrance had been born yet in 1990, the last time the Grey Cup was claimed by the Blue Bombers. Both said that’s something they have never thought about during their CFL careers, but each gushed about what it would mean to bring it back to Winnipeg.

“I haven’t played for Winnipeg until now so I kinda kept my nose out of that conversation,” Demski said. “It would be amazing, especially with a bunch of guys from Winnipeg here. It would be unreal, the best situation for us. It would be awesome.”

General manager Kyle Walters will talk to the media Thursday about the first few days of CFL Free Agency.