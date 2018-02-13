Winnipegger Nic Demski joining hometown Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added another local product, signing Winnipeg-born receiver Nic Demski to a one-year deal on the opening day of CFL free agency.

Demski returns home following three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 40 games during that span, he racked up 725 receiving yards and three touchdowns off 69 catches. Demski also returned 84 punts for 729 yards and a major.

The 24-year-old was drafted sixth overall by Saskatchewan in 2015. Demski was named a Canada West All-Star in all four of the seasons he played for the Manitoba Bisons.

Demski joins fellow Winnipeggers Andrew Harris, Thomas Miles and Abubakarr Conteh on the Bombers’ roster.