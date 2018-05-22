New Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receivers loaded with NFL experience

WINNIPEG – They’re already three days into training camp but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still bringing in more bodies.

Day three of camp saw the additions of two receivers loaded with NFL experience, Kenbrell Thompkins and Rueben Randle. The two were in almost identical situations coming into camp, as both had some success in the NFL, but both were out of options after their phones stopping ringing.

“I didn’t give up on myself. I know I’m still capable of playing the game.” Randle said.

“I missed the game. I didn’t want to sit out a whole another year. So it was an opportunity for me to come out here and show my skills, show my talent.”

Just four years ago Thompkins was hauling in passes from Tom Brady. He had stints with the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets and compiled nearly 900 yards receiving in 33 NFL games.

“This would have been my second year waiting on a phone call.” Thompkins said.

“I’ve been training pretty much hard in the off-season each and every day. You’re training so much, you want to get rewarded in what you’re training for, and basically that’s what brings me here today.”

Randle was a highly touted prospect that was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2012 and over the next four years he racked up over 26-hundred yards while scoring 20 touchdowns before a hamstring injury helped end his time in the NFL. But he knew nothing of the CFL before his signing with the Bombers and in fact this is the first time he’s ever been north of the border.

“I’ve watched a couple games,” Randle said. “But I didn’t know the rules, never been to Canada, never really understood the game, so it’s a new opportunity for me.”

With names like Weston Dressler, Adarius Bowman and Darvin Adams, the Bombers receiving unit was already stacked even before Tuesday’s additions. So with a plethora of talent at that position Thompkins and Randle will be in a fierce competition for a roster spot.

“I’m very excited with the guys we have.” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “I think these guys are smart. They come in with a level of competitiveness that helps drive practice.”

And they have less than three weeks to earn a job.

