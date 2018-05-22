Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to add depth at the receiving position

Winnipeg Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters had a highly productive final day before the start of training camp by signing four time CFL All Star Linebacker Adam Bighill, and then inking running back Andrew Harris to a two year contract extension.

But the Bomber GM didn’t stop there — the football club added former NFL receivers Kenbrell Thompkins and Rueben Randle on the third day of camp. The Blue Bombers also added Defensive Back Robert Priester of the University of Wyoming while releasing receiver Tony Stevens.

Thompkins is 6’1″, 198 pounds and is from Miami. The University of Cincinnati product joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and caught 32 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign. Thompkins also spent time with Oakland and the NY Jets during his four years in the NFL.

Randle was a second round pick of the NY Giants in 2012 out of LSU. The 6’2″, 210 pound native of Bastrop, LA played for the Giants for four years and finished with 188 receptions for 2644 yard and 20 majors. Randle also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.