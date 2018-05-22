Winnipeg Blue Bombers solve middle linebacker question, sign Adam Bighill

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers biggest concern going into their 2018 edition of training camp, at least in the minds of the fans, was who would fill the middle linebacker position vacated by the free agent departure of Sam Hurl in the off-season.

The day before camp officially began, Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters addressed that issue by signing four-time CFL All-Star Adam Bighill to a one year contract Saturday.

The former BC Lion standout was released by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints on May 14 and it was thought he would return to the West Coast. But following a 20-minute phone call with former B.C. teammate Andrew Harris, Bighill’s agent reached out to the Blue Bombers and the deal was done quickly.

The 5’10”, 230-pound Central Washington product amassed 509 defensive tackles, 70 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 33 sacks in 99 career CFL games during his six seasons with the Leos.

“The opportunity to add such a dynamic defensive player to our lineup was one that we simply could not pass up,” Walters said in a club news release.

“Not only is he one of the most dominant linebackers in the CFL, but by all accounts, his work ethic and leadership are two of his strongest attributes, making him a perfect fit for our locker room. We’re very excited to welcome Adam to the organization.”

Bighill is expected to make his first appearance of training camp on Wednesday.