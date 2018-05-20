Sports
Harris inks contract with Blue & Gold through to 2020

By Cameron Poitras Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers RB Andrew Harris salutes the crowd during fourth quarter CFL action between the Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Winnipeg on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Jason Halstead / CFL
Good news from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ as main camp opens up.

Andrew Harris is sticking around with his hometown football club for the foreseeable future.

Heading into the last year of his three year contract, Harris inked a new deal with the Bombers through the 2020 season.

The signing was announced Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top draft pick with ‘clean slate’ as club opens rookie camp

Harris set a CFL record for running backs last season with 105 receptions and also won the league rushing title with 1035 years.

He earned the Most Outstanding Canadian Award during Grey Cup Week in Ottawa last November.

The Bombers also signed international offensive lineman Dillon DeBoer and international defensive back Jordan Thomas.

