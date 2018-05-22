Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 3: The first two-a-day practice session

After two straight days of holding just one practice session, the Edmonton Eskimos experienced their first set of two-a-days on Tuesday, which coincided with the hottest day of the year.

Tuesday also marked the first day the team put on the pads making for a much more physical practice.

Offensive lineman Justin Sorensen said it was good to go out and hit during the session.

“It’s fun. I mean we’ve gone six months since we were able to hit somebody’s shoulder pads so it’s cool,” Sorensen said. “It’s nice for all these young guys, we had a couple of days with no pads so they get to see that this is, what the CFL is. This is real football so it’s always a good time.”

The team will play their first game pre-season game on Sunday afternoon against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. The team then plays six days later in Winnipeg to close out their pre-season schedule against the Blue Bombers.

Head coach Jason Maas said there’s not much time to get their work done and he doesn’t plan on backing off of his team at this point in camp.

“It’s a grind and we just talked about it today. One of our mentalities is being a grinder and if you’re not a grinder you can’t play for the Eskimos,” Maas said. “Today was great, it was hot, we put on the pads. We only get seven (padded practices) for the entire year so you got to enjoy that grind, embrace it, and that’s what our guys do.”

Training Camp really a grind… but you gotta love it! ✊🏾 — Forrest Hightower (@Fastlanefo) May 22, 2018

Eskimos player profile

Jordan Hoover: #28 , defensive back, 6’2, 190 pounds

Born: March 22, 1993, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

School: Waterloo

Hoover is in his second season with the Eskimos after being drafted in the fourth round (31st overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft. Hoover played 17 games for the Eskimos last season, recording eight special teams tackles and one defensive tackle.

Hoover said the biggest adjustment he’s making in his second CFL season is being more mentally prepared.

“Last year I think the hardest pill for me to swallow was understanding the flow of the game, you know, what I’m actually reading,” Hoover said.

“This off-season it wasn’t really just about me physically being able to come back and play the game it’s now a mental game to me. I’m focusing more on the mental aspect because I know I’m physically ready, I got that physical part under my belt.”

Hoover is expected to back up starting field corner Arjen Colquhoun this season.

Audibles

Roster notes

Receivers Duke Williams and Nate Behar, along with defensive back Arjen Colquhoun, didn’t practice on Tuesday but were working out on the sidelines.

The Eskimos will practice on Wednesday morning at 8:30 on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.