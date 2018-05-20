Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 1: veteran RB White released

For the first time in six months, the 2018 edition of the Edmonton Eskimos were gathered together on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium for the first day of training camp on Sunday.

Before practice started a notable name was given his walking papers as the Eskimos released a veteran running back. John White signed a contract to return in the off-season after missing almost the entire 2017 season with a severe knee injury.

READ MORE: Excitement builds for Edmonton Eskimos on eve of training camp

Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland didn’t divulge much information as to the decision to release White.

“Multiple factors went into it and I’m not going to elaborate on them but ultimately every time we make a move we’re doing something that’s best for the organization so I’ll leave it at that.”

LaDarius Perkins was also released so that leaves an inexperienced group behind starting running back C.J. Gable. The organization has been very high on newcomer Shaq Cooper from last month’s mini-camp in Las Vegas. Cooper played 35 games for Fort Hays State recording 2,768 rushing yards and 736 yards receiving and scoring 29 career touchdowns.

The Eskimos were dealt a surprise before training camp when defensive tackle Da’Quan Bowers informed the team that he was retiring from football. Sunderland says that caught him off guard.

“He didn’t come to mini-camp which it’s not mandatory but there was conversations with him all off-season and he was really excited,” Sunderland said. “When he didn’t show up, your spidey sense was tingling a little bit. You kinda wondered but I found out Wednesday late afternoon and then had a conversation with him. He officially sent an email on Thursday so, yeah, it caught me off guard.”

Player profile

Jake Ceresna, #94, defensive line, six-feet-five-inches tall, 295 pounds

Born: July 9, 1994, New Fairfield, Conn.

School: Cortland State

Ceresna was acquired from Ottawa in the Odell Willis trade. He was a CFL rookie last year with Ottawa picking up two quarterback sacks and 18 defensive tackles in 14 games.

Ceresna has come to grips with his trade to the Eskimos after getting caught off guard at first.

“Didn’t see it coming but I am grateful for the opportunity to be here in Edmonton. It’s exciting I am really looking forward to playing for Edmonton this year,” he said.

Eskimos defensive line coach Demetrious Maxie on Ceresna:

“Jake is amonsterr. He is a beast … all muscle. He is going to be a great addition to this club.”

Audibles

LISTEN: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas speaks about the opening day of camp.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos are reloading at receiver

Roster moves and notes

The Eskimos announced the release of running back John White, running back LaDarius Perkins, and defensive back Demetrius Wright. The team annouced the signings of national receiver Giovanni Aprile, international receiver Kevan Lucas, and international defensive back Jalen Spencer. Fullback James Tuck (Achilles) and defensive back Mercy Maston (Achilles) have been placed on the six-game injured list. International running back Korliss Marshall has been added to the suspended list.

Defensive back Brandyn Thompson (Achilles), offensive lineman J.S. Roy (knee), and receiver Nate Behar didn’t participate today. Receiver Duke Williams left practice late with a lower-body injury.

The Eskimos will have one training camp session Monday at 9:20 a.m. on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. All sessions are open to the public. The team will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on May 27 in their first pre-season game.

(With files from Morley Scott)