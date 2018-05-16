Edmonton Eskimos and University of Alberta alum Simeon Rottier retires from CFL

Edmonton Eskimos offensive lineman Simeon Rottier has retired from the Canada Football League.

The Westlock, Alta., native spent the past six seasons with the Eskimos at guard and centre. In 2014, Rottier was named a West Division and CFL All-Star, as well as Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos are reloading at receiver

“Rehabbing and training over the past six months has brought me to a place where I am still not physically where I want to be to start the season,” Rottier said.

“With the young talent that is coming up, I realize it’s time for me to take a step back. I will still continue training in case there is an opportunity in which I can contribute later this season.”

The University of Alberta alumnus because the first player in the school’s history to be selected first overall in the CFL draft in 2009, when he was picked by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos GM calls mini camp trip to Vegas a win

He spent three seasons with Hamilton before signing with the Eskimos in 2012.

“Simeon embodies every characteristic the Edmonton Eskimos want in a person and player. He is the ultimate class act and gentlemen off the field, and also a Grey Cup champion and CFL All-Star on the field,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said.

“He will be sorely missed throughout our organization and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ Rory Kohlert calls it a career after 6 CFL seasons

Main camp for the Eskimos begins on May 19 when players report for medicals. They will be on the field May 20.