Edmonton Eskimos GM Sunderland confident in 10th overall pick

After Wednesday’s wheeling and dealing across the CFL, the draft board looks much different.

The CFL draft is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. MT and the Edmonton Eskimos have eight selections in total but no first-round pick.

On Wednesday, the Eskimos traded their first-round pick (sixth overall) and a fifth-round pick to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a second-round pick (10th overall) and a third-round pick (20th overall).

Listen below: 630 CHED’s live coverage of the 2018 CFL Draft.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos make move on the eve of the CFL draft

General manager Brock Sunderland says there are a couple of factors in why he made the decision to move out of the first round.

“We have more than 10 guys that we have first-round grades on, so we know we’re going to get first-round value at number 10,” Sunderland said. “Very similar last year to Mason Woods at 10, we had a first-round grade on him. Number two is we get that pick back, our original third, so we’re acquiring picks and now have two picks in the top-24 as opposed to one pick in the top-31.”

READ MORE: Eskimos trade QB Franklin to Grey Cup champion Argos

Here is where the Eskimos are positioned to draft tonight.

Second round: 10th overall

Third round: 24th overall (Eskimos are forced to surrender the 20th overall selection to the Toronto Argonauts who were promised the Eskimos’ best third-round pick in the James Franklin trade made back in December).

Fourth round: 32nd overall

Fifth round: 40th overall

Sixth round: 48th overall

Seventh round: 53rd and 57th overall

Eighth round: 65th overall

This story will be updated as the Eskimos make their picks.