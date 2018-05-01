Edmonton Eskimos trim roster ahead of training camp
Several players were handed their walking papers over the last few days around the CFL as all teams had to get their roster to 75 players by May 1.
The Edmonton Eskimos did that by releasing nine players, including running back Travon Van.
Van, 26, played in six games for the Eskimos last year, racking up 578 combined yards. He had 283 yards rushing with three touchdowns, while adding a TD and 47 yards in receiving. The rest of his yardage came on kick returns.
On July 14 of last season, Van stepped in as the Eskimos starting running back, thanks to a season ending knee injury to John White, and rushed for a personal best 103 yards on 18 carries against his old team the Ottawa Redblacks. Like so many Eskimos in 2017, he succumbed to the six game injured list after just three games as the team’s starting running back.
The acquisition of C.J Gable and the return of White, along with a strong performance at mini camp by newly signed Shaq Cooper, made Van expendable. The Eskimos are very deep at running back and also will be bringing back LaDarius Perkins and Canadian Pascal Lochard, who both started games last year.
The Eskimos will open training camp on May 19 with medicals and will be on the field the next day.
Released by the Eskimos May 1:
International linebacker Rodney Butler
International wide receiver AJ Cruz
International defensive lineman DeVonte Fields
International running back Marion Grice
National linebacker Kevin Jackson
National defensive lineman Kalonji Kashama
National linebacker Doug Parrish
International defensive back David Stevenson
International running back Travon Van
