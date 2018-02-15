Edmonton Eskimos bring back running back John White

The Edmonton Eskimos strengthened their backfield on Thursday as they re-signed international running back John White to a one-year contract.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ free agency tracker

White will be entering his sixth season with the Eskimos after being limited to just two games in the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in week two against the Montreal Alouettes.

White recorded 112 rushing yards and a touchdown in two games last season.

White’s career-high in rushing yards came in the 2016 season when he rushed for 886 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He added 484 receiving yards and scored one touchdown in 15 games played. White missed the entire 2015 season after rupturing his Achilles during training camp.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos sign 14 players on Day 2 of CFL free agency

Overall, White has recorded 2,110 yards rushing, scoring 12 touchdowns and adding 736 yards receiving and recorded four touchdowns in 41 career games. He has a career 5.6 yard rushing average.