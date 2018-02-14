Edmonton Eskimos sign 14 players on Day 2 of CFL free agency

The Edmonton Eskimos were busy during the second day of CFL free agency on Wednesday, signing 14 players – most of whom spent time on the team’s practice roster last season.

The most notable signings out of the group are national linebacker Doug Parrish, international receiver and kick-returner Jamill Smith and international defensive back Nick Taylor.

Smith played in five games in 2017 after being signed by the Eskimos mid-season, he recorded 220 yards on punt returns and 201 yards on kick-off returns.

Parrish played four games for the Eskimos last season because of injury, he recorded two special teams tackles. Parrish will be entering his third season with the Eskimos.

Taylor played 17 games for the Ottawa Redblacks in the last two seasons, recording 63 defensive tackles, one interception returned for a touchdowns and one forced fumble.

The Eskimos announced the signings of the following players:

National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare

National defensive lineman Kalonji Kashama

International defensive lineman Darius Allen

International wide receiver AJ Cruz

International defensive back Alex Gray

International running back Marion Grice

International quarterback Zach Kline

International wide receiver Devante ‘Speedy’ Noil

International offensive lineman Mykhael Quave

International defensive lineman Nick Usher

International linebacker Jon Walton

The Eskimos also released national defensive back Andrew Lue.