Edmonton Eskimos sign 14 players on Day 2 of CFL free agency
The Edmonton Eskimos were busy during the second day of CFL free agency on Wednesday, signing 14 players – most of whom spent time on the team’s practice roster last season.
The most notable signings out of the group are national linebacker Doug Parrish, international receiver and kick-returner Jamill Smith and international defensive back Nick Taylor.
Smith played in five games in 2017 after being signed by the Eskimos mid-season, he recorded 220 yards on punt returns and 201 yards on kick-off returns.
Parrish played four games for the Eskimos last season because of injury, he recorded two special teams tackles. Parrish will be entering his third season with the Eskimos.
Taylor played 17 games for the Ottawa Redblacks in the last two seasons, recording 63 defensive tackles, one interception returned for a touchdowns and one forced fumble.
The Eskimos announced the signings of the following players:
- National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare
- National defensive lineman Kalonji Kashama
- International defensive lineman Darius Allen
- International wide receiver AJ Cruz
- International defensive back Alex Gray
- International running back Marion Grice
- International quarterback Zach Kline
- International wide receiver Devante ‘Speedy’ Noil
- International offensive lineman Mykhael Quave
- International defensive lineman Nick Usher
- International linebacker Jon Walton
The Eskimos also released national defensive back Andrew Lue.
