Edmonton Eskimos’ free agency tracker

Free agency in the Canadian Football League began at 10 a.m. (MST) Tuesday morning.

The Edmonton Eskimos began the day with 18 pending free agents — some will not be offered contracts — and negotiations will continue with others up to and past the deadline.

The latest Eskimos signings

The Eskimos have found a possible replacement for departed defensive end Odell Willis. They have signed defensive end Alex Bazzie from the B.C. Lions to a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old four-year CFL vet has played in 56 CFL games and recorded 32 quarterback sacks. He spent the first half of last season in the NFL with three different organizations, but returned to the Lions to play six games recording three sacks and 12 tackles.

The Eskimos have also lost a starter from last year with offensive tackle Joel Figueroa signing with the B.C. Lions. That will put the Eskimos in the market for an American offensive lineman.

Free agency preparations

On Friday, Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said he had agreed to new deals with pending free agents that would be announced later.

Later was Tuesday morning before free agency hit as the team announced the signings of two defensive backs. Cornerback Johnny Adams and halfback Forrest Hightower.

Both DBs are returning for their second year in Green and Gold. Adams will be a four year CFL vet, he played 15 games for the Eskimos in 2017 and the 28 year old had 65 tackles and two interceptions. Hightower, 25, will also be entering his fourth CFL season. He recorded 21 tackles and one interceptions last year with the Eskimos.

This story will be updated as the Eskimos announce signings.